Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,964,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,821,000 after purchasing an additional 269,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.01. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,530 shares of company stock worth $12,500,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.70.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

