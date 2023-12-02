British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.5 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

