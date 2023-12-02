Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3046 dividend. This is a positive change from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

