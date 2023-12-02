Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 179 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

