BlackRock Inc. Sells 171,081 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,935,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,081 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.80% of M&T Bank worth $1,600,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 74.2% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,522,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

