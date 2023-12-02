BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,799,127 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $1,575,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,207,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $28.52 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

