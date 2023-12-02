Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,188 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,294 shares of the software company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 122,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 315,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $224.93 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

