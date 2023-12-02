Kesko Oyj Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1472 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $9.58 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.