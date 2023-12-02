BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,308,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 590,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.87% of Darden Restaurants worth $1,388,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 594.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,731 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.