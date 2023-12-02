BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,025,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,561,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.19% of Huntington Bancshares worth $1,434,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

