BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.52% of PulteGroup worth $1,622,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.06.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

