Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CASS opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $576.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on CASS

Insider Transactions at Cass Information Systems

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,262 shares in the company, valued at $812,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.