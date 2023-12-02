Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Plans Dividend of GBX 5

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Caffyns Price Performance

Shares of LON:CFYN opened at GBX 525 ($6.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 542.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 524.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.18 million, a PE ratio of 570.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. Caffyns has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($7.93).

Insider Activity at Caffyns

In related news, insider Sarah J. Caffyn purchased 3,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £20,014.50 ($25,280.41). 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

