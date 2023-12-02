BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,739,458 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Graco worth $1,606,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Graco by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,060. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.