Herc Holdings Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6325 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Herc has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Herc to earn $13.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $131.41 on Friday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Herc by 363.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 227.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

