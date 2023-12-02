National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Increases Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 4.8 %

TSE:NA opened at C$94.28 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$104.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.13. The firm has a market cap of C$31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5957447 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NA shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. CSFB set a C$108.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NA

Insider Activity

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.