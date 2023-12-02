BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,189,025 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PTC worth $1,443,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 59.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,277 shares of company stock valued at $763,367. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $159.41 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

