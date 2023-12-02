BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.35% of Molina Healthcare worth $1,465,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $362.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.94. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $372.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

