The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,694,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $1,492,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 114,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 83,330 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 211,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 113,714 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 700,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 65,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $31.31 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

