Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.17

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.