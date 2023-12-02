Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.17

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.67.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
