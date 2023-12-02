National Australia Bank Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $1.27 (ASX:NABPI)

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.269 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
