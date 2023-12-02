BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.31% of Atlassian worth $1,426,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $195.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.46. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of -99.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at $39,317,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,690,064.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,338 shares in the company, valued at $30,421,157.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,317,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,312 shares of company stock worth $65,756,827. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

