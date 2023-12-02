Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 157.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.15. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

