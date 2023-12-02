OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.9 %

OFS Credit stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.32. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 17.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 34.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

