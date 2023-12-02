Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 36,411 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,411 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

