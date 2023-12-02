Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 46,303 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Enovix worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 722.2% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 141.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Price Performance

Enovix stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

