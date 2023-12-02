Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 262,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,398,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after buying an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.88.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $194.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $230.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

