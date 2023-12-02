Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09), reports. The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.98%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$81.91 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$75.89 and a 1 year high of C$94.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.85. The stock has a market cap of C$149.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$91.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

