Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09), reports. The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.98%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$81.91 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$75.89 and a 1 year high of C$94.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.85. The stock has a market cap of C$149.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
