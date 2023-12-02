Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.06-$1.15 EPS.

Elastic Stock Up 36.8 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $109.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $111.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,470 shares of company stock worth $3,783,340 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 272.7% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $18,684,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $544,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

