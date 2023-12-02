La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.
La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.16%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LZB
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
