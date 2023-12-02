Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Elastic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.06-$1.15 EPS.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $111.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $203,992.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $425,963.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.