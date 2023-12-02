PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty updated its Q4 guidance to $0.14-0.15 EPS.

PagerDuty Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PD opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PagerDuty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PagerDuty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

