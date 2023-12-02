Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter, reports. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 158.22%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter.

Kenon Price Performance

NYSE:KEN opened at $22.19 on Friday. Kenon has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.

Get Kenon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kenon during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.