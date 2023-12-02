BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,306,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472,030 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FOX worth $1,336,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

