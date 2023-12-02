First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,308,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Citizens BancShares worth $1,679,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,485.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,388.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,354.59.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
