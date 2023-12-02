First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,308,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Citizens BancShares worth $1,679,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,485.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,388.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,354.59.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.