BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTXW opened at $2.25 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

briacell therapeutics corp immunotherapy approaches to cancer management briacell is a los angeles headquartered biotechnology company focused on immunotherapy treatments for cancer management. to date, the company has been successful in developing its patented “briavax” vaccine and implementing two compelling fda phase-i studies with late-stage breast cancer patients, demonstrating unique and unprecedented results.

