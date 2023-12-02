Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.11

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.11 and last traded at $55.18, with a volume of 276917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 225,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

