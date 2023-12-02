Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.40

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

