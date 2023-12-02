FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.
FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry in Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and trades handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacturing and sale of electronic products; import and export activities.
