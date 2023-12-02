BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.65

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €29.65 ($32.58) and last traded at €29.70 ($32.64), with a volume of 24617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €29.95 ($32.91).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.