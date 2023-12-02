Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $191.95

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $191.95 and last traded at $191.73, with a volume of 1673256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.