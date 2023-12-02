BlackRock Inc. Has $1.38 Billion Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 922,301 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.74% of Bio-Techne worth $1,380,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.7 %

TECH stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

