First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.03

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 184913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.