Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.56

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 27504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.