alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.29

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €4.29 ($4.71) and last traded at €4.40 ($4.83), with a volume of 26099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €4.36 ($4.79).
alstria office REIT Stock Up 5.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $824.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.56.
About alstria office REIT
Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.
