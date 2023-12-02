Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading Down 0.5%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €124.60 ($136.92) and last traded at €124.60 ($136.92). Approximately 3,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €125.20 ($137.58).

Amadeus FiRe Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $700.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €112.76.

About Amadeus FiRe

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.