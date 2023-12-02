BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,090,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,071,704 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,665,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

