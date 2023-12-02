International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.55

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.55 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 1197039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IPCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Petroleum

International Petroleum Trading Down 8.1 %

International Petroleum Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04.

(Get Free Report)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.