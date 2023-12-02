International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.55

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.55 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 1197039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.46.
Several analysts have weighed in on IPCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
