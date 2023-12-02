Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.91

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 738988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

