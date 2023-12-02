Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.05

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $283.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

